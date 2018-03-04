Breaking News
Oscar Winners 2018 — Full List: Sam Rockwell & More

It’s time for the 2018 Academy Awards! Find out which of your favorite movies, actresses and more won big right here.

This is what movie lovers looking forward to every year! The 2018 Oscars took place on Sunday, March 4 live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which means many stars went home with a brand new home decor item: the golden statue! There were so many incredible films up for an Oscar, including Get Out, Dunkirk, The Greatest Showman and more. Unfortunately not everyone could win an Oscar, but we’re sure that the best winners took claim of their statues. So cool!

You can see the FULL list of Oscar winners below. Please be sure to check back often because HollywoodLife is updating the list of winners throughout the show!

Actress in Leading Role
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water 
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner

Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Production Design
Beauty & the Beast
Blade Runner: 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

Cinematography
Blade Runner: 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Costume Design
Beauty & the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner: 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner: 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects
Blade Runner: 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup & Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)