Oscar Winners 2018 — Full List: Sam Rockwell & More

It’s time for the 2018 Academy Awards! Find out which of your favorite movies, actresses and more won big right here.

This is what movie lovers looking forward to every year! The 2018 Oscars took place on Sunday, March 4 live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which means many stars went home with a brand new home decor item: the golden statue! There were so many incredible films up for an Oscar, including Get Out, Dunkirk, The Greatest Showman and more. Unfortunately not everyone could win an Oscar, but we’re sure that the best winners took claim of their statues. So cool!

You can see the FULL list of Oscar winners below. Please be sure to check back often because HollywoodLife is updating the list of winners throughout the show!

Actress in Leading Role

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Production Design

Beauty & the Beast

Blade Runner: 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Cinematography

Blade Runner: 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty & the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner: 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner: 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner: 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup & Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)