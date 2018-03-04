Nicole Kidman Surprises Fans In Hollywood Tour Bus On Her Way To The Oscars: Watch Video

Nicole Kidman gave Hollywood tourists the shock of a lifetime when she greeted their bus on the way to the Oscars. We’ve got the amazing video.

Imagine the excitement of taking a tour bus through Hollywood on Oscars Sunday. The buzz, red carpet and atmosphere alone would be so cool but having an Academy Award winner pull up next you to roll down her limo window and say hi would be mind-blowing! Nicole Kidman, 50, greeted a bus full of sight-seers, giving them their greatest Hollywood experience ever. The Big Little Lies star was in her limo stopped in traffic on her way to get hair and makeup done for the ceremony when she rolled down her window and welcomed everyone with a jovial “Hi!”

“Hi everyone. What are you doing on that bus?” she leaned out the window and asked the ladies on the bottom level as they all broke out in excited laughter at their up close and personal star encounter. Nic shared the video on her Instagram on March 4, where she was super exuberant and extroverted with the fans. They immediately got out their smartphones and started filming the once in a lifetime experience. Nicole looked so beautiful with no makeup and her hair pulled back into a clip with a pair of shades atop her head.

“Have a great time!” she wished the tourists before the traffic light changed and both of the vehicles pulled away. Nicole was positively giddy and looked like she’s in it to have a blast at the 90th annual ceremony. She’s doesn’t have the pressure of being up for an Oscar after sweeping through awards season picking up every trophy out there for her role as domestic abuse victim Claire Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies. She snagged an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and more so tonight at the Academy Awards she gets to dress up and not have to stress out about hearing her name called. She will be a presenter at the Oscars ceremony instead.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for season two of Big Little Lies?