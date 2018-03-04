Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Reunite At Oscars — 20 Years After ‘Practical Magic’

It was a reunion 20 years in the making! ‘Practical Magic’ co-stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunited on the red carpet at the Oscars on March 4, and it was everything.

In the final moment of the Oscars red carpet telecast on March 4, viewers were treated to a delightful reunion between Practical Magic co-stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Sandra was being interviewed, and she was talking about how great of an experience it was to film Ocean’s 8, which will be released in theaters later this year, when Nicole walked up behind her and interrupted the interview. And boy were we happy she did! After Sandra and Nicole hugged it out on camera, they praised one another and then Nicole mentioned the movie they filmed together 20 years ago — Practical Magic.

In fact, Nicole told Sandra about how she recently showed her two daughters the movie, even though they may be a tad too young to understand it.“I love that movie,” Nicole said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their…” she trailed off. “But we’re really good sisters.” And, according to Sandra, “really good drinkers,” she joked. Isn’t that amazing? We thought so and fans seemed to feel the same way. After the moment transpired on the television screen, Kevin Fallon — the Senior Entertainment Reporter at The Daily Beast — tweeted, “Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock talking about how much they love Practical Magic and show it to their kids just made my year/decade/life.” Same, Kevin. Same.

To watch Nicole and Sandra’s reunion, watch the video below. And see a screen grab from Practical Magic, a movie about sisters born into a magical family and released in 1998, below that!