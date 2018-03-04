Nicole Kidman Glows At The Academy Awards In Blue Armani — See Her Dress

The ‘Big Little Lies’ star looked ethereal and glamorous at the 2018 Oscars — see close up photos of her magnificent dress below!

It can be hard to stand out at the Oscars, since there are literally hundreds of major celebs walking the red carpet and filling the Dolby Theater, but Nicole Kidman, 50, had eyes on her as she gracefully walked down the red carpet on March 4. She wore a blue Armani Privé gown with a sweetheart neckline and big bow at the waist. She completed the look with Platinum by Harry Winston jewels — earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Her beauty was equally gorgeous. She is a Neutrogena ambassador and touts the importance of wearing sunscreen every day, all year round. Her hair was styled straight, in a center part. Hairstylist Kylee Heath told us: “We wanted the hair to be sleek and modern to compliment the dress.”

Here’s the how to! “Starting on damp hair, I applied & Other Stories Universal Blowout Lotion and Fullness Thickening Cream. I combed the product through and created a center part. Then, using the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, I blew the hair smooth on the highest heat and speed settings. I added & Other Stories Fullness Volume Powder to the roots at the crown for a little volume. Next, I straightened the hair for added shine and a more sleek look. I finished by spraying & Other Stories Universal Hairspray for longevity.”

Nicole has had an incredible awards season. Her powerful and important role on Big Little Lies earned her prestige and admiration from her colleagues, as well as some statues! She won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award for her role as Celeste Wright. At the Oscars, Nicole won for Actress in a Leading Role for her movie The Hours in 2002. She also has received Oscar nominations for her acting in Rabbit Hole, Moulin Rouge and Lion.

