‘The Walking Dead’ Recap: The Trash People Are Dunzo & Negan Learns About Carl

Negan gets the bad news about Carl and the trash people suffer the consequences of turning on the Saviors on the latest episode of ‘The Walking Dead’.



Following the death of Carl, the March 4 episode of The Walking Dead was pretty tame. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) escaped a devastated Alexandria once Carl was buried and headed to the dump to talk to Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) about continuing to help them fight. When they arrived they found the dump had been attacked, too, and Jadis was the only survivor. Despite everything Carl told him before dying, Rick left Jadis to fend for herself before escaping the dump walkers with Michonne.

The most important thing that happened was Rick delivering the news about Carl to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). For the first time we really, truly see Negan’s human side as he is deeply affected by the loss. Rick tells Negan that Carl wrote letters for both of them asking them both to make peace, but Rick says it’s too late for that. In typical Rick form he’s too distracted by blind rage to make his dying son’s wish a reality. Surprisingly enough it’s Negan who is the voice of reason, even if it’s pretty harsh — especially when Negan tells Rick that it’s his own fault his son is dead. Ouch.

We eventually find out that it was Simon (Steven Ogg) who had his men kill everyone at the dump. This move was made after Negan gave him a very stern speech about how he needed to stay on track and only kill one person to get them back in line. Simon has made it clear he’s against this idea, but he lied to Negan and went on a killing spree anyway.

Lastly, we finally got an update from Oceanside. After Enid (Katelyn Nacon) killed Natania her niece, Cyndie (Sydney Park), was stuck with the decision to release Enid and Aaron (Ross Marquand) or killing them. She decides to release them and demands they never come back, but of course Aaron has other plans. He instructs Enid to go home so she can let Maggie know what happened and not send anyone looking for them. Despite a fight from Enid, Aaron decides to stay in hopes he can convince Oceanside to help them in the fight against Negan.