Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson & More NBA Stars Congratulate Kobe Bryant’s Oscar Win

Ballin! Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and more NBA basketball stars are congratulating Kobe Bryant on his epic Oscars win. Check out these tweets!

Kobe Bryant, 39, is making his teammates jealous with his Oscar win. “Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol,” tweeted Kobe’s Lakers teammate and NBA Champion, Shaquille O’Neal. The Oscar big Shaq is referring to is Kobe’s big win for writing, and voicing, Dear Basketball, which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short on March 4th, in Hollywood, California.

“Congratulations to my good friend @kobebryant for winning the Oscar for best animated short film. Well deserved,” tweeted another former Laker player, and teammate, Magic Johnson. As Kobe accepted his award, he used his speech to take a shot at Laura Ingraham who dissed NBA star Kevin Durant last month. “I mean as basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble but I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” Kobe remarked in the diss aimed at Laura who said basketballers should do just that.

Even LeBron James showed Kobe some love online. “Salute @kobebryant on that Oscar!! #WeAreMoreThanShutUpDribble #UJustContinueToSitBackAndWatch,” tweeted King James.

Kobe’s Oscar winning short starts with the 5-time NBA champion stating his love for basketball, “Dear Basketball, From the moment, I started rolling my dad’s tube socks, And shooting imaginary, Game-winning shots, In the Great Western Forum, I knew one thing was real:, I fell in love with you.” Kobe wrote the short poem, which was released as he retired from the NBA in 2017, as an homage to the game he loved. Check out these tweets congratulating Kobe on his latest big win:

Hosted by the hilarious Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars honored Kobe, who is the first ever by an NBA player to grab an Academy Award. “Kobe got chips, won an Oscar and speak multiple languages fluently,” NBAer and Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum shared about Kobe’s speech which included an moment of Italian by the Black Mamba sharing some love for his wife and daughters in the romantic language. For Kobe, and his NBA family, the night was a slam dunk.