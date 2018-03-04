Molly Bloom Thrilled With Seeing Her Life On Screen In ‘Molly’s Game’: It’s ‘Magical’

‘Molly’s Game’ is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, and the real-life subject, Molly Bloom, told HollywoodLife what turning her story into a movie was like.

Molly Bloom, 39, could not be more thrilled for her life story to be shown to the masses in movie theaters all over the world. We spoke to the “Poker Princess” at AARP The Magazine’s 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards where she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the whirlwind experience of Molly’s Game has been for her. “It’s very surreal. It helps that Aaron Sorkin told the story in such a magnificent way. The first time I saw it was in a theater with 2000 people. I thought that it would be terrifying and it was for a minute,” Molly shared. How cool!

“Normally, when we live our lives with triumph alone, we struggle alone. All of a sudden all the high moments and all the low moments of my life are on the screen and the audience is going though it with me,” Molly explained to HollywoodLife. “They are crying at the sad parts, laughing at the happy parts, and it’s really just an emotionally connective moment. Ever since then it’s really just opened something in me and really has made me accept it all. It’s really magical.”



Throughout awards season, Molly’s Game has been nominated for more than a handful of honors. With Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, Jessica Chastain was also up for Best Actress in a Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes. Molly’s Game also received nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and more. .