It ain’t no party without Miley Cyrus! The singer sparkled in sequins at Elton John’s Oscars viewing party!

Decked out in silver sequins and a pink embellishments, Miley Cyrus came in like a beautiful wrecking ball at the Oscar parties, serving up some serious fashion in Moschino! The singer’s decadent look was a favorite of the evening, featuring a cut-out under the neckline that then went into a peak of the hot pink detail. The long-sleeve gown Miley kept her beauty classic, and Old Hollywood inspired with full, gorgeous curls tucked away from her face and into the nape of her neck. Her makeup was natural, with simple black mascara and nude lips, but her jewels brought the star-power and extra sparkle! Miley’s earrings featured a stud, that dropped into a bright star. Love!

Miley was joined by fiancé Liam Hemsworth at Elton John‘s exclusive, 26th annual Oscars after-party. The two cuddled on the red carpet and were so dreamy in their black tie looks! Other attendees at the Oscar viewing soiree included Lionel Richie, Lea Michele, Sofia Richie, and Heidi Klum! Elton’s husband David Furnish told The Hollywood Reporter, “I always kind of say when we walk out the door on Oscar night, ‘Elton, we should be break-dancing down the driveway because things in entertainment come and go very quickly, but we have a night that’s always sold out and gets bigger every year.” The annual party has raised more than $62 million for Elton and David’s Elton John AIDS Foundation, and that number continues to increase. It’s such an incredible event, and, nothing is better than seeing our fave celeb couples cuddle up on the red carpet, for a good cause!