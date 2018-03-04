Muy caliente! Miguel heated up the Oscars stage with Best Original Song nominee ‘Remember me’ from Disney/Pixar’s ‘Coco.’ We’ve got his festive performance.

We’ll definitely remember this! Miguel, 32, melted the Oscars stage with the upbeat guitar tune “Remember Me” from Disney/Pixar’s animated Mexican folklore film Coco. The sexy singer dressed in a black suit was joined by beloved Mexican artist Natalia LaFourcade, 34, who he duets with on the movie’s soundtrack. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal, 39, who voices the lead character Hector in the film, opened the performance to a simple guitar solo then the stage opened up into a glorious pink set filled with costumed flamenco dancers. Miguel and Natalia delivered the lovely message of remembering loved ones once they’re gone. Festive colorful confetti even rained down on the audience at the end of the song.

Coco is also up for Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars and is a favorite on to win on many critics lists. Gael told E! on the red carpet that he was so happy the film has garnered great accolades. “It’s just very interesting movie to open the pathway to death, to incorporate death in our lives in the sense that we can provide that ambiguity and live with it to make life more full, you know? To make life much more, sorry for the repeating, but it’s to make life more alive,” he explained. “I think it’s an interesting movie for that, and I think that the kids are appreciating it a lot and the parents as well.”

The tune stands a good chance of taking home an Academy Award as it was penned by the husband and wife songwriting team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. They wrote this little tune you might have heard from the 2013 animated smash Frozen called “Let It Go.” Yeah, the song that was impossible to escape for what seemed like forever and went on to snag the 2014 Best Original Song Oscar. That officially made Robert a member of the elite EGOT club (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award). While “Remember Me” isn’t as grand and soaring, it’s catchy as heck and done as an English/Spanish duet, making it a hit across cultures.

The song is up against Mary J. Blige‘s “Mighty River” from Mudbound, the guitar ballad “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens from Call Me By Your Name, Common, Andra Day and Diane Warren for Marshall‘s “Stand Up For Something” and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. May the best song win!