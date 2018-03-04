Meryl Streep Turns Heads On Oscars’ Red Carpet In Gorgeous Low-Cut Red Gown

Looking as glamorous as ever, Meryl Streep made a grand entrance at the 2018 Oscars in a red Dior dress. We can not get enough of her look — what a queen!

If anyone knows how to dress for the Oscars, it’s Meryl Streep, 68! Showing up for the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4, the actress looked like total royalty in a red gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, and we are living for it! Of course Meryl never fails to look amazing, but tonight she especially brought her “A” game. Seriously Meryl, we are not worthy! Click here to see the hottest couples on the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

Meryl’s Oscars look was classic and flattering, and we love how it was a bit more adventurous than what we’re used to seeing from her in terms of its modern cut. We love how her dress also had a thin belt in the exact same color as her gown. The legendary actress polished off her look with Stuart Weitzman heels, a Christian Louboutin clutch, Fred Leighton jewels, and Oliver Peoples x Alain Mikli glasses. Only Meryl could rock glasses on the red carpet and look as chic as she did!

It’s no surprise though that Meryl looked so gorgeous for Hollywood’s biggest night. After all, at this point she’s a bonafide pro at not just walking red carpets, but specifically attending the Oscars. Let’s not forget that she already has three Academy Awards under her belt, and she’s been nominated a total of 21 times! In fact, Meryl is nominated again this year, this time for her leading role as Katharine Graham in The Post. There’s no question Meryl dressed like a winner either, we think she chose the PERFECT outfit!

But amazing ensemble or not, the star is definitely up against some stiff competition. Along with Meryl, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, and Saoirse Ronan are also up for the Best Actress award. Whether she brings home the gold or not though, Meryl definitely made our best dressed list this year!