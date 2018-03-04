Meghan Markle’s Bachelorette Party Set To Go Down At Resort: Will Pregnant Kate Middleton Attend?

Meghan Markle is reportedly getting ready to enjoy her bachelorette party on Mar. 4 with close friends at a secret five-star resort but two important people may not be there. Get the details here.

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle, 36, is reportedly having a low-key bachelorette party at a heavily secured secret resort on Mar. 4 and she’ll be joined by some of her closest friends, according to the Daily Mail. The location for the celebration is largely believed to be at the luxury Oxfordshire resort Soho Farmhouse, a place Meghan was spotted at with last year with bridesmaid and Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, 28. Millie has reportedly gotten close with Meghan since she moved to the U.K. and will most likely be at the bachelorette party along with fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo and friend of Prince Harry, Violet von Westenholz. Meghan’s mom, Doria Radlan, 61, however, will not be there nor will the Duchess of Cambridge and soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 35, according to The Sun. Kate is said to have wanted to go but is seven months pregnant and needs to rest after some recent public appearances.

Meghan spoke out about the fun bash while speaking to the public during her recent appearance with Harry in Edinburgh and said, “It’s sorted but it will be fun.” Some other friends that may make show up to celebrate Meghan’s final days of being a single woman include Amanda Schull, Lindsay Roth, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and little Princess Charlotte may even show up! No matter the guest list, we’re sure the new Royal and her tightknit group will have a great time!

Meghan has a lot to celebrate considering how amazing her wedding is sure to be! It was just announced that the Meghan and Harry are inviting a whopping 2, 600 commoners to join them on their big day. It will broadcast live all over the country for viewers and will definitely be some major eye candy for all those loving the royals!