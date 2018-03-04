‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Emily Blunt Takes Flight In Official First Trailer

Mary Poppins has arrived! The first teaser for ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ debuted during the Oscars on March 4, and this movie is going to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

She’s back! Movie lovers watching the 2018 Academy Awards were treated to an epic surprise: the first look at Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns! A short teaser showed the iconic character flying with her umbrella and sent fans rushing online to watch the 1:30-something trailer. In the trailer, we see a gloomy looking England in desperate need of some magic to spice up its atmosphere. Then we see a young boy flying a kite through the windy skies with a little help from Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda). When the kite disappears they stare up at the sky looking for it only to see the unexpected: a women slowly floating down under an umbrella!

Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s London, the time period of the original novels by P.L. Travers. The story follows Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane Banks (Emily Mortimer), who are now adults. Michael lives with his three children and housekeeper Ellen (Julie Walters) in the house on Cherry Tree Lane. When Michael suffers a personal loss, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns. Street lamplighter Jack and a cousin named Topsy (Meryl Streep) join Mary Poppins and the Banks family for some fun. Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert in Mary Poppins, will play Mr. Dawes Jr. in the sequel. Mr. Dawes Jr. is the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, which is now run by William Weatherall Wilkins (Colin Firth).

The legendary Julie Andrews won’t appear in Mary Poppins Returns, but she has given Emily her blessing. “I needed to try to pay homage to Julie Andrews, but carve out a new space for myself. And we were very loyal to the books,” Emily said at the 2017 Disney Expo. Mary Poppins Returns will hit theaters Christmas of 2018.