Mary J. Blige Puts On Stunning Performance Of ‘Mighty River’ At 2018 Oscars

Mary J. Blige owned the Academy Awards stage with an amazing performance of ‘Mighty River’ that had the entire audience clapping along by the end!

Mary J. Blige, 47, did an incredible job performing “Mighty River” — the Oscar-nominated song she co-wrote with Taura Stinson and Raphael Saadiq for Mudbound — at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 4. Seriously, how good was that?!

First, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, 47, sweetly called Blige her “sister” as she introduced the performance. The actress and singer then stepped out looking amazing in a red chiffon off-shoulder gown and enormous diamond earrings, with her blonde hair styled in a gravity-defying bouffant. Most importantly, she sounded flawless as she crooned the emotional ballad! There was even a backdrop that made it look like it was raining. By the end, the crowd looked more alive than they had all evening, and everyone was clapping to the rhythm. All the awards!

Blige is also up for Actress in a Supporting Role for Mudbound, making her the first person to be nominated for both a performance and Original Song in the same year! So cool. We wish her the best of luck. See more photos of Mary J. Blige here.

Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, Allison Janney, Woody Harrelson, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele, Willem Dafoe, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, Saoirse Ronan, Denzel Washington, Daniel Day Lewis and more of your favorite stars are nominated tonight, so keep tuning in so you don’t miss one amazing moment!

