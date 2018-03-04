Mary J. Blige Graces The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet In Gorgeous Sequined Gown

Mary J. Blige showed up to the 90th Academy Awards wearing a stunning sequined white dress & we’re OBSESSED! See her gorgeous gown here!

Mary J. Blige, 47, has arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and we’re LIVING for her Oscars look! The singer donned a stunning white Versace gown with a sequined bodice for the biggest night in Hollywood. She kept the accessories minimal, opting to carry a satin clutch and drop diamond earrings. The star’s beauty look was also on point! She swept her short blonde hair up into a pompadour, and rocked a fresh face with nude lipstick and eyeliner for a bit of emphasis on her eyes. We love it!

It’s a big night for the iconic hitmaker! 2018 marks the first year that Blige has been recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, when she was nominated for not one, but two Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards. She’s in the running for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Mudblood as well as for Best Original Song for “Mighty River,” which was associated with the same film. She’ll also be performing the track during the show as well. It’s gonna be a great night for her!

She was one of the few celebs who stopped on the red carpet to speak with Ryan Seacrest, whom many celebrities have been reportedly warned by their publicists not to talk to. Following accusations of sexual misconduct brought forward by his former stylist, many PR teams decided it’d be best for their famous clients not to speak to the E! host on Hollywood’s biggest night.

