Margot Robbie Dazzles In Gorgeous White Gown On The Oscars Red Carpet

Margot Robbie slays once again! The ‘I, Tonya’ star and Oscar nominee wowed on the Oscars red carpet in a beautiful white Chanel dress that we can’t stop obsessing over.

Tonya Harding, 47, may have never won Olympic gold, but Margot Robbie, 27, just won gold on the Oscars red carpet. The Australian actress, nominated for playing the disgraced figure skater, stunned on the red carpet in a white Chanel gown with embellished off-the-shoulder sleeves. Margot, who is Chanel’s newest ambassador, has wowed on so many red carpets this awards season, but this Oscars look will go down as one of her best yet! Margot’s short blonde hair was styled in loose waves. Margot’s makeup was simple yet stunning. Her Oscars look was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour!

Margot has been rocking this awards season in a number of incredible looks. She stunned in a long-sleeved black gown with silver sequins at the 2018 Golden Globes. She attended the show in this black gown to support the Time’s Up movement, along with other incredible actresses. To top it all off, she was battling the flu at the Golden Globes. At the Independent Spirit Awards the day before the Oscars, Margot looked gorgeous in a leopard print mini dress. Margot can step out in any look and rock it.

Margot is nominated for her very first Oscar for her performance in I, Tonya. She’s up against Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan, 23, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Frances McDormand, 60, The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins, 41, and The Post’s Meryl Streep, 68. Margot’s co-star, Allison Janney, 58, is also nominated. The movie is up for three Oscars — Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Achievement in Film Editing. Good luck to all the ladies nominated!