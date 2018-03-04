Lupita Nyong’o & Kumail Nanjiani Share Message Of Hope To Dreamers At Oscars: ‘We Stand With You’

Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani took at moment at the 2018 Oscars to let Dreamers watching that they are not alone. They have support from two of the biggest heavyweights, immigrants themselves, in Hollywood!

Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani presented the award together for Best Production Design at the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4, and used their time onstage to share an important message. The two actors, both immigrants, let Dreamers watching the awards show at home know that they had their backs. “Like everyone in this room, and everyone watching at home, we are Dreamers,” Kumail said. “We grew up dreaming of one day working in movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and the foundation of America. To all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.” Hear, hear!

Kumail is nominated tonight for Best Original Screenplay, along with wife Emily V. Gordon, for their movie, The Big Sick. The film, centered upon the beginning of their relationship (to put it very generally), gave major insight into what it’s like being from an immigrant family in America. Kumail was born in Pakistan and grew up in the United States. His family’s traditional beliefs, at times, came between him and Emily, who is white. Specifically, his family expected him to enter an arranged marriage with a Pakistani girl.

Lupita is an Oscar-winning actress. She won Best Supporting Actress for her incredible work in 12 Years a Slave, in 2013. She’s one of the most talented and in-demand actors in the game right now. And yes, she’s an immigrant. Lupita was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya. As host Jimmy Kimmel put it earlier in the show, knowing that would be something new for the president to rage-tweet about in the morning.

Lupita & Kumail for standing in solidarity with DREAMers at the #Oscars #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/4nRN8N1TGa — REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) March 5, 2018

Dreamers are the young immigrants protected under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). In other words, they are immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally while they were children. In September 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the US would be ending DACA in March 2018…aka this month. The status of DACA at this point is unknown, but it has left thousands of children, young adults, and their families absolutely devastated.