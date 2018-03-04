Lupita Nyong’o Stuns On The Oscars Red Carpet In Gold Form-Fitted Versace Gown

Lupita Nyong’o can do no wrong! Turning heads at the Academy Awards, the star looked gorgeous in a gold gown fit for a princess. We’re totally drooling over her look!

When it comes to fashion — and let’s be real, pretty much everything else — Lupita Nyong’o, 35, does not disappoint! Once again, the actress made our best-dressed list when she showed up to the 2018 Academy Awards wearing a metallic gold dress. We love how Lupita never fails to dress in a way that is both interesting AND completely glamorous. And with her complimentary clutch and strappy black heels, there’s no doubt the star’s look will become one to remember years down the line. Click here to see the hottest couples at the 2018 Oscars.

Wearing a custom atelier Versace gown, Lupita literally shone bright on the red carpet, and we could not get enough. Her one-shoulder dress featured a black sparkly sash, and she completed her stunning look with a Versace clutch handbag, Alexandre Birman heels, and Niwaka fine jewelry. Lupita also had gold threaded through her hair and eye-catching blue eyeshadow. WHAT a look!

While Lupita is not nominated for an Oscar this year, she’s not new to the Academy Awards. In fact, the Star Wars star was not only in the running for, but won an Oscar back in 2014 for her supporting role in 12 Years a Slave. This year, Lupita is attending as a presenter, and we think her ensemble reflects that perfectly, as it’s not TOO attention-grabbing. Lupita, who’s an established fashion icon, is fresh off the press tour for her latest film, Black Panther, and of course she totally killed it at every premiere.

We especially loved a regal-looking purple gown she sported in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. The top part was covered in jewels, and Lupita looked like a real princess! But not only was her style game on-point, Black Panther has been breaking records right and left. On the twelfth day of its release, it took in $10.1 million at 4,020 North American locations. It’s even become the 20th-highest grosser of all time, with $421.8 million — amazing!