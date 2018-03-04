Cute couple alert! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made a rare red carpet appearance at Elton John’s Oscars party — and they looked SO freakin’ adorable!

It’s not every day that we get to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on the red carpet together, but on Hollywood’s biggest night, they made a very important appearance at Elton John’s Oscars viewing party! The couple posed for photos while heading into the big event, and looked more in love than ever as the cameras snapped away. Miley oozed old Hollywood fashion in her pink and silver sequined gown, with her hair curled and pinned back to the side in the most glamorous style. Meanwhile, Liam looked dapper as ever in his black tux, with his scruff tamed and his hair styled perfectly.

Since they got back together at the very beginning of 2016, Miley and Liam have only walked ONE red carpet together — at the Thor premiere to support his brother, Chris Hemsworth, in Oct. 2017! So, fans were obviously stoked to see them at such a high-profile event together. Since the end of 2016, the two haven’t been shy about the fact that they’re back together, but it’s simply unlike them to make big, bold statements like this on the red carpet, and we are very here for it!

Miley and Liam kicked off 2018 with a romantic trip to his hometown in Australia, and were photographed looking SO in love while frolicking on the beach and making other stops around town. There have been plenty of rumors that these two already got married, but it seems like they really are just taking things slow and enjoying the reconciliation of their romance. When Miley and Liam split in 2013, NO one thought they would ever get back together, and it’s SO great to see them really defying the odds!