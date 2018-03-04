Kylie Jenner: Is She Extreme Dieting & Working Out To Lose Her Baby Weight? The Truth

Kylie Jenner flaunted her flat abs just ONE month after welcoming her daughter into the world, but she’s not ‘extreme dieting.’ Here’s how she got fit so quickly.

Kylie Jenner already dropped a ton of baby weight, but don’t get it twisted. She’s not following some ridiculously intense training schedule or absurdly strict diet to get her flat abs! “Reports that Kylie is extreme dieting and exercising for three hours a day are a little exaggerated,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Yes she’s working out daily, and she is being super conscious of her diet, but she’s not taking anything to extremes. The fact that this is Kylie’s first baby, combined with her young age, and the incredible shape she was in prior to becoming pregnant, have all contributed to her body snapping back so fast.”

But there’s a few other factors as to why the lip-kit mogul has been able to get her abs back just one month after giving birth to Stormi Webster. “Plus, Kylie has been breastfeeding, and running around non-stop after a newborn baby, both of which burn a lot of calories,” our insider continued. This echoes what we’ve already heard about her weight loss secrets. In late February, we heard that “breastfeeding and good genetics” were largely responsible for her easy transition back to her pre-baby size. “She has always had a great metabolism and breastfeeding has kicked it into high gear. Kylie‘s so relieved, she was really worried about getting her body back but it’s happening very naturally,” our Kardashian insider dished.

It makes sense that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t spending all of her time exercising — she has a baby to care for! “Kylie and Travis [Scott] are being very hands-on parents, and they are both already very adept at changing diapers,” our source added. “Kylie is very committed to being Stormi’s primary caregiver despite having staff and family to help her out.” Keep being a great mom, Kylie!