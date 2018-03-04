Kristen Stewart & ‘Twilight’ Daughter Mackenzie Foy Reunite: But Where’s Robert Pattinson?

Kristen Stewart had a reunion with her ‘Twilight’ daughter, Mackenzie Foy & OMG they look like sisters! Robert Pattinson unfortunately missed the family get-together — where was he?

Twilight fans rejoice! Kristen Stewart, 27, ran into Mackenzie Foy, 17, who played Bella Swan’s daughter Renesmee in the 2011 and 2012 film installments of Breaking Dawn, and the reunion pic is AMAZING. The former co-stars both attended the Chanel Beauty House debut separately but posed for a photo together at the Los Angeles event on Feb. 28. The Adventureland star pulled off a goth glam look by rocking a black and white Chanel skirt and white cropped top. Mackenzie went for a more feminine look in a blue and green tweed Chanel dress. They both look SO chic! Check out the pic of the two of them together below!

Unfortunately, the family reunion wasn’t complete without Robert Pattinson, 31, who wasn’t in attendance at the event. The party was celebrating the launch of We Love Coco, an online “community of beauty enthusiasts and insiders who love CHANEL,” so we understand if it wasn’t totally his scene. But fans will be glad to know that he did make it out of the house this week! Robert attended the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards on March 3! He looked dapper in a silk button-up and navy suit jacket. Style sure does run in the Twilight cast!

But Kristen and Mackenzie’s reunion has us thinking: will there ever be a Twilight reboot? We’ve previously heard that Rob and Kristen would “love” to see the franchise come back in the form of a TV show! “They realize what the franchise did for their careers and would be happy to support it for a new generation to enjoy. They hope something gets off the ground,” a source close to the stars told HollywoodLife.com. Eek! While there aren’t any plans right now to reimagine the beloved book series, there are some great pics of Bella and Renesmee hanging out IRL.