Kris Jenner Supports Ryan Seacrest Amid Allegations: ‘Oscar Sunday Wouldn’t Be The Same Without You’

Showing the love! Kris Jenner posted a photo showing her support for Ryan Seacrest as he faces sexual assault allegations. See the pic.

As always, Ryan Seacrest, 43, will be hosting the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. Except, this year things will be different for Ryan. This year he’s facing allegations of sexual harassment from a former co-worker. A stylish named Suzie Hardy worked with Ryan from 2006-2017, during which time she claims to have endured several instances of sexual impropriety from him. However, even before the allegations surfaced he sharply denied any wrongdoing. And he has received tons of support from within the industry. Now, his chorus of defenders just got a little bigger! Kris Jenner, 62, took to Instagram to show her support for the media mogul!

“Oscar Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you @ryanseacrest@giulianarancic!!” Kris captioned a snap of herself alongside Ryan. “Can’t WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I’m so proud of you!!” And the momager isn’t the only member of the Kardashian clan who’s standing by Ryan during this difficult period! Head here for tons more photos of the American Idol host and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor!

“Kim is heartbroken over the horrible details of the sexual assault allegations about Ryan,” a insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has known Ryan for years and gives him credit for much of her family’s success so it is hard for her to hear these bad things about him. Kim has always known Ryan to be professional, respectful and a total gentlemen and so she was shocked when she found out what was being said about him. It hurts Kim to hear these things and she can’t believe any of it. She has reached out to Ryan to offer her love and support during his challenging time.” One thing is certain: Ryan is in the hot seat tonight.