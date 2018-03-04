Kobe Bryants Holds Back Tears & Shows Love To Lebron After Winning First Oscar

An emotional Kobe Bryant accepted his first ever Academy Award by giving love to his family and by dragging Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for telling NBA players to ‘shut up and dribble.’

“As basketball players, we’re really supposed to ‘shut up and dribble,’ but I’m glad we do a little more than that” Kobe Bryant, 39, said as he and Glen Keane accepted the Oscar for “Best Animated Short” for Dear Basketball. Kobe did keep it short with his acceptance speech during the March 4 ceremony, thanking Verizon for supporting the film and showing some love to his wife – Vanessa Bryant, 35 – and their kids. Still, who can ignore the fact that Black Mamba, while winning his first ever Oscar, showed some love to LeBron James, 33, over his beef with conservative commentator Laura Ingraham, 54.

Remember how Laura attacked LeBron after he and Russell Westbrook, 29, dragged President Donald Trump, 71, for well…being Donald Trump? After pointing out how there’s a racist in the White House and that America doesn’t really have a coach, Laura ended her quasi-racist speech by saying Kobe should “shut up and dribble.” To no one’s surprise, LeBron said that no one would silence him and he would weigh in on politics whenever he likes.

So, how Kobe’s shade going to stack up with the rest of the Oscars’ most historical highlights? The 2018 awards ceremony had some pretty shoes to fill, considering the massive controversy that closed out the 89th Academy Awards ceremony in 2017. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced that La La Land had won “Best Picture,” but as the cast and crew of the musical walked on stage, producer Jordan Horowitz stepped up to the microphone to say the words that will be remembered for years: “I’m sorry. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke.”

That mistake will probably be the biggest moment in the Oscars’ 90-year-history, and there have been some pretty amazing stunts. When Marlon Brando won Best Actor for playing Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather, he sent Sacheen Littlefeather, an Apache Native American, to accept the award on his behalf. “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award,” she read on stage, according to Cosmopolitan. “And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.” This probably was the most shocking Oscars moment in the show’s history, up until the Moonlight snafu.

Speaking of making mistakes, no one seems to get Sally Field‘s quote right. She became an icon of pop culture when she accepted her second Oscar in 1985. “I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now. You like me,” she said, birthing the line that would be often misquoted as “You like me You really like me” for decades. Oh well. Speaking of pop culture, who can forget the selfie Ellen DeGeneres took at the 2014 Oscars that held the record for Twitter’s most retweeted post of all time until 2017. Now, that was memorable.