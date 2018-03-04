Kim Kardashian Posts Video Of Herself Getting Facial & It Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Mar. 4 to post various clips of herself getting a late-night facial and let’s just say it’s pretty intense! Check it out!

It takes a lot of work to look this good! Kim Kardashian, 37, just shared a video of herself getting a SERIOUS facial one day before the 90th Academy Awards. The video is really several small clips of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star undergoing a number of procedures to prep for the big day. “Lat night facial” she captioned the first segment in which appears to get an average massage. Next comes a mysterious treatment involving placing prongs on different parts of her face. She captioned this part: “Firming and Tightening!!!”

Although we know Kimmie signed up for this, all the devices on and around her face are giving us serious Saw movie vibes! Blink twice if you’re in danger, Kim! The truth is our favorite celebrities go to pretty extreme lengths to look fabulous for Hollywood’s biggest night! But that doesn’t mean prepping can’t be as fun as the beloved awards show! Head here to see photos of A-listers getting ready!

Although all of Tinseltown is excited for tonight, we’re betting red carpet host Ryan Seacrest, 43, isn’t exactly calm as a cucumber. The American Idol host will be picking celebs brains just as he’s fending off allegations of sexual harassment from a former co-worker at E! However, there’s many famous individuals who are in his corner, including Kim!

“Kim is heartbroken over the horrible details of the sexual assault allegations about Ryan,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has known Ryan for years and gives him credit for much of her family’s success so it is hard for her to hear these bad things about him. Kim has always known Ryan to be professional, respectful and a total gentlemen and so she was shocked when she found out what was being said about him.” We’re certain viewers will be watching closely tonight as Ryan plays ringleader on the red carpet!