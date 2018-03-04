Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Finally Introduced On ‘KUWTK:’ ‘She’s The Best’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate finally makes an appearance in the new ‘KUWTK’! Check it out!

Okay, how exciting was it to discover that Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby girl! We can’t handle this news! But that wasn’t the only unforgettable moment fans were gifted on Sunday, March 4! Kim Kardashian‘s, 37, surrogate is introduced to the Kardashian/Jenner clan! Although we don’t see her face, we do know it is an African-American woman named Lorena. The kicker is: the clip featuring her as been out there for while, so why didn’t anyone notice her? Well, the other 2 women she’s talking to are Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe and they’re both sporting their bumps! Naturally, this distracts from the faceless woman who’s getting to know them!

“My surrogate in in town for a doctor’s appointment so I thought it would be an amazing time for her to meet my family but still not expose who she is to the world — just for her safety,” Kim says in the finale. “This has been such a long journey for us and something that I’ve wanted to for so long. And I share everything with my family.” Want more stills from the E! show? Check them out right here!

As the clip shows, the 3 women happily bond over their pregnancies and it’s pretty amazing! “We’re like 3 months apart, me and her,” Khloe tells Lorena. “We both have never been through this before!” Awww! It’s such a sweet moms-bonding kinda moment, you can easily forget just how famous everyone is. And yes, Lorena isn’t famous quite yet. But, just as soon as she shows the world her face, she’s going to be an overnight celebrity! Mark our words on this one! Check out the amazing clip in question below.