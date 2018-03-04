Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Sex Of Her Baby With Epic Gender Reveal On ‘KUWTK’

At last! Khloe Kardashian has announced if she’s having a baby girl or a boy with Tristan Thompson! The star revealed the big news on ‘Keeping Up,’ & of course the moment was HUGE!

It’s the moment fans have been waiting for! Khloe Kardashian, 33, is having a baby…drumroll please…girl! The reality star shared the news with a sweet gender reveal on the March 4 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the moment was just as beautiful as you’d imagine. After the big moment, Khloe tweeted out: “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago [West] and Stormi [Webster]!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.” Wow! The little one will be Khloe’s first child but second for her man Tristan Thompson, 26, who’s already the proud father of son Prince Thompson, 1. Click here to see clever ways Khloe has hid her baby bump.

During her first interview since announcing her pregnancy on Dec. 20, Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres on Jan. 4 that she and Tristan did not know yet what they were having. But she said if it were to be a boy, she already had a name she likes picked out! “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said, adding that girl names were a whole other story. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.” She did share though that she wanted the initial to be a “K” or a “T,” after mom or dad of course!

Khloe is due later this month and so far she’s been slaying the maternity fashion game. From bodycon dresses to showing off her Calvins, the celeb is intent on looking her best during these last few weeks — even prioritizing style over comfort! While on Ellen, she admitted that she’s going to try and avoid maternity clothes for as long as she can.

“It’s hard for me to breathe right now,” Khloe confessed, referring to her skintight ensemble. “Well that’s a really tight outfit, that’s not really maternity clothes,” Ellen replied. “It’s not, no. I’m going to try and not wear maternity clothes for as long as possible,” the mama-to-be shared. You do you, Khlo-Money!

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018