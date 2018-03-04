Kendall Jenner Gushes Over Baby Stormi On Instagram Story: ‘My Niece Is So Damn Cute’

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to comment on the adorable recently made public photo of niece Stormi Webster and she had nothing but nice things to say. See her post here!

She’s a proud aunt! Kendall Jenner, 22, took the time to comment on her niece Stormi Webster‘s Snapchat photo/video and it turns out she is absolutely loving the new bundle of joy! “My niece is so damn cute,” Kendall’s caption read for the photo that she added to her Instagram story. Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, first posted the photo/video combination of baby Stormi on Mar. 3 and it didn’t take long for followers to gush, like Kendall, about how adorable she is. The post was the first time Kylie showed off Stormi’s face to her social media followers.

In addition to Kendall, it didn’t take long for Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, 25, to also post the pic on his own social media and show off his new baby girl. Since the arrival of Ky and Trav’s precious cargo, the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan seem to be thrilled and have taken to social media to express their happiness. It’s good to know Kylie and her daughter have so much support from her fam and after Kendall’s sweet words, we can’t wait to see her spending some auntie quality time with the cutie.

When Kendall’s not spending time gushing about her niece, she’s been doing what she does best: modeling and showing off the pics on Instagram. The gorgeous brunette decided to skip Paris Fashion Week this year due to her struggles with anxiety, which she’s been open about on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but runway or not, she definitely has what it takes to continue making amazing impressions with her hard work and beauty. We’re excited to see where she decides to go next!