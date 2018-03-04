Keala Settle Gives Us Serious Chills With Powerful Oscars Performance Of ‘This Is Me’

Slay, Keala Settle! ‘The Greatest Showman’ star stole the Oscars with her show-stopping rendition of the nominated ‘This is Me’. Watch her incredible performance here!

Wow. We are totally blown away by the powerhouse that is Keala Settle. The breakout star from The Greatest Showman took to the stage at the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4 to perform the Oscar-nominated song “This is Me”. Needless to say, she blew the audience away. Keala’s performance was simple, yet stunning. Dressed in an elegant blue gown, backed by a passionate chorus, she let her voice be the focus of the spot. Her every emotion was on display as she stood strong onstage, and you could see how it was affecting the audience. Shout out to Viola Davis for totally rocking out in her seat!

We’re still far out from seeing who takes it home (this show is hours long), but we have a feeling that Keala sealed the deal. We’re so eager to see whether or not “This is Me” actually wins Best Original Song. The song has some stiff competition this year. “Mighty River” from Mudbound, “Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name, “Remember Me” from Coco, and “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall are also nominated.

Want to know something crazy? Keala almost didn’t take the role in The Greatest Showman! She said on The Graham Norton Show that she was initially only supposed to do the script read-though, but crushed the song so hard that she was offered the part. She didn’t want it, but Hugh Jackman convinced her she absolutely had to play the bearded lady. Good job, Hugh!