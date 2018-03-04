Jimmy Kimmel Mixes Comedy & Courage In Oscars Opening That Praises Time’s Up & Parkland Students

In his Oscars opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel made sure to show support against some of the biggest issues in the news right now, while also bringing some LOLs, of course!

Jimmy Kimmel is back hosting the Oscars for the second year in a row, and things got off to a great start in the talk show host’s opening monologue! Of course, Jimmy couldn’t avoid talk of sexual harassment in Hollywood, as well as the recent tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, but he managed to discuss the tough topics with a bit of humor. “What happened with Harvey [Weinstein] and what’s happened is long overdue,” Jimmy said. “We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore. We need to set an example. If we are successful to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time, every other place they go. Over the course of the evening, I hope you will listen to supporters of #TimesUp and #MeToo — what they’re doing is important. Times are changing. They are making sure of that. Our plan is to shine a light on outstanding and inspiring films, all of which got crushed by Black Panther this weekend – but that’s okay!”

During his speech, Jimmy also gave a shoutout to the victims and survivors of the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead. Jimmy explained that winners would have as much time as they wanted to give their acceptance speeches at the show, but in an attempt to make sure the victors didn’t talk for too long, he offered up a prize of a jet ski to whoever gave the shortest speech. While revealing the contest, Jimmy said that winners should feel free to shine light on things like the Parkland shooting — but to just try and keep the length of their inspiring messages to a minimum! Fair enough.

Although his run as host in 2017 came to a bit of a disastrous finish — who could forget when the WRONG winner was named for Best Picture!? — Jimmy is back and better than ever! He’s already made a point to address the Best Picture flub in various promos for the ceremony, so chances are there will be EXTRA precautions taken to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. And if it does, well…at least Jimmy knows how to handle it by now!