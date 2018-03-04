Jimmy Kimmel Surprised Oscar Stars With Snack Boxes: ‘Don’t Throw Them At Me’

Jimmy Kimmel made the lengthy 90th Academy Awards more tolerable by providing celebs with snack boxes. Check out the goodies here!

Jimmy Kimmel is the best Oscars host ever. The comedian left snacks under every seat at the Dolby Theater on March 4, and we can’t get over it. “We don’t like it when people are hungry — so we provided lunch boxes with snacks for everyone at the #Oscars and included a donation to the @LAFoodBank for each one,” Jimmy tweeted before the ceremony. So thoughtful, right? The goody bag included chips, gummy bears, a Listerine pocket pack, and a note from Jimmy that read, “It wouldn’t be right to make you sit through this without snacks. Please don’t throw them at me.” No wonder Jimmy was asked to host the Oscars again! Sitting through a three and a half hour show certainly isn’t bad when you have something to munch on.

Of course, this isn’t the only kind gesture Jimmy made on Hollywood’s biggest night. At the beginning of the ceremony, Jimmy revealed he’ll be rewarding a green and black Kawasaki jet ski to whoever has the shortest acceptance speech. He clearly had the audience’s best interest at heart! And even though it seemed like a joke, actor Sam Rockwell, who won for Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, made it very clear he wanted the prize. He even delivered his speech in under two minutes! Now, that’s what you call talent.

Nevertheless, Jimmy has proven he’s a pro at hosting the Oscars. In addition to the snack boxes and the enticing jet ski prize, Jimmy also used his host platform to touch on some very sensitive topics. During his opening monologue, the comedian discussed Hollywood’s sexual harassment, the heartbreaking shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the importance of movies like Black Panther. If there was an Oscar award for best host, Jimmy would definitely take it home!