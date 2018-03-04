Gal Gadot & More Stars Help Jimmy Kimmel Surprise Movie Lovers Across The Street From The Oscars

Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o and more celebrities join Jimmy Kimmel to surprise a movie theater full of people watching ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ and it’s EPIC!

Jimmy Kimmel, 50, knows how to bring the laughs and the food to the Academy Awards! The talk show host enlisted the help of some of Hollywood’s A-list to help him surprise a theater of movie goers taking in a special preview of Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time during the 90th annual Oscars! He took the star-studded lineup to theater no. 6 at the TCL Chinese Theater across the street from the awards show to surprise them with tons of snacks. Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong’o, Ansel Elgort, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, all handed out Sour Patch kids and other candy, as well as hotdogs to the ecstatic crowd. Elgort even launched hotdogs out of a giant hotdog-shaped cannon, and it was epic!

“We were talking about our appreciation for people who go to the movies so we wanted to thank you,” Kimmel announced to the stunned crowd. “This is so much better than the Oscars,” Gadot said twice. Kimmel also admitted that the snacks were a great idea since “there’s a strong aroma of marijuana in this theater,” he admitted. Kimmel also asked one of the shocked guests to announce the next two presenters — Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. He laughed as the man flubbed Haddish’s name.

Kimmel bit wasn’t the first time he’s involved the crowd in an awards show gag. Remember last year’s Oscars, when he brought a tour bus full of shocked people into the awards show, where they were put face-to-face with celebrities such as Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman? And, that’s when we fell in love with “Gary from Chicago” — The excited fan who was touring California three days after being released from prison.