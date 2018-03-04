Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Gorgeous Silver Gown At Oscars

The ‘Red Sparrow’ star looked gorgeous in Dior at the Oscars on March 4. See her entire look from head-to-toe below!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, looked so stunning at the Academy Awards. Held live from the Dolby Theater, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show, but it was the ladies who STOLE the show in their amazing fashions! Jennifer looked out of this world amazing in a form fitting silver dress by Dior. It showed off her figure flawlessly with a tight bodice and a drop waist. WOW. It looked so meticulously made, like each silver sequin was added by hand! She was definitely one of the best dressed stars of the night!

Her hair and makeup was perfection as well. She wore her hair in messy curls, and rocked a bold red lip and dramatic smokey eyes. I love how her hair was sexy and undone, and slightly casual. It gave her a modern vibe against her super formal red carpet gown. She wore some diamond bracelets and a maroon manicure. Wow, wow, wow, breathtaking!

Jennifer has been killing the game with her fashion sense lately. While promoting her movie Red Sparrow, she’s been showing off her cleavage, rocking sequins, and experimenting with hair and makeup looks. We LOVED her colorful sequin Dior in London, as well as this Elizabeth Hurley-inspired Versace. She never misses on the red carpet!

This year at the Oscars, Jennifer is presenting the Best Lead Actress award alongside Jodie Foster.

HollywoodLifers, see Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars dress and more of the best dressed stars at the show in the gallery attached.