Jennifer Lawrence Caught Climbing Over Oscar Seats With Wine In Hand In Wild Photos

This is why we LOVE Jennifer Lawrence! She had absolutely no qualms about climbing over Oscar seats, while dressed in a sparkly gown and holding a glass of wine.

Jennifer Lawrence is our spirit animal. The Red Sparrow actress, who’s famous for causing viral moments during award shows like the Oscars, did so again during the 2018 telecast on March 4, when she was caught climbing over seats inside the venue! Even though she was dressed in a luxurious, sparkly gown, she had absolutely no qualms about doing what she needed to do to move a few rows back. As you can see in the photos above and below, Jennifer held her glass of white wine in one hand while pulling up her dress with the other. And she’s even seen with a massive smile on her face in one of the images, so it seems pretty obvious that she couldn’t care less about anyone judging her for climbing over the seats. Good for her, right?

In case you’re unaware, this isn’t the first time a Jennifer Lawrence Oscars moment has gone viral online. In 2013, she tripped while going up the stairs to accept her first-ever Best Actress Oscar (for The Silver Linings Playbook). As she desperately tried maneuvering her way through the crowd in her massive Christian Dior gown, she fell while walking up the stairs. “You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell,” she joked to the crowd once she got up on stage. “That was embarrassing.”

Similarly, her dress ripped while she was walking up the stairs to accept her award at the SAG Awards that very same year. Jennifer, of course, rebounded beautifully after both incidents, so we have to applaud her for that. She’s on of our favorites! See more pics of Jennifer climbing over Oscar seats below.