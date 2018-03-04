Gwen Stefani Is The Next Superstar To Take On A Vegas Residency: Will Blake Join Her On Stage?

Another huge singer is headed for the Vegas Strip! Gwen Stefani just signed on to be a headliner at Planet Hollywood! Details!

Gwen Stefani, 48, is headed to Sin City! That’s right, everyone’s favorite blonde bombshell has just agreed to do a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, according to Us Weekly. This exciting news comes just one day after Gwen checked out Jennifer Lopez’s show at the exact same venue. She even posted a photo with J. Lo afterwards! “@jlo your Vegas show was so good! #eyecandy #inspired #jennyfromtheblock #justagirlfromanaheim gx,” she captioned the cute moment. We wonder if Jennifer was giving her all the must-know details on Vegas shows?

“She went to the show last night to check out the venue she’ll be playing,” the source told the outlet. “She was dancing the whole night!” We don’t blame her! Along with Gwen, Lady Gaga, 31, has been enlisted for a residency at MGM and Mariah Carey, 47, is reportedly considering returning The Venetian. Let’s not forgot Celine Dion, 49, is known for her spectacular show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace! Vegas clearly belongs to the ladies! See tons more photos of Gwen right here!

In light of this news, our first question is: will Blake Shelton, 41, ever join her on stage!? How cute would that be?! The country music star is currently on tour but Gwen is making sure he knows he’s missed back! On March 1, the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared an absolutely adorable photo of herself with Blake and this cutesy caption: “@blakeshelton have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A. gx.” Awww! Stay tuned for more exciting details on Gwen’s upcoming show on the Vegas Strip!