Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress, Gets Every Woman Nominated For An Oscar To Stand With Her

Frances McDormand won Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars and shared the honor with every woman in the house. Watch her mesmerizing speech calling for equality here.

The delightfully, wonderfully weird Frances McDormand got the audience on their feet — literally — as she won Best Actress at the 2018 Academy Awards. Frances, who earned the statuette for her powerful performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, literally threw down her Oscar and said she needed to “get down to business.” After thanking her husband, Joel Coen, their son, and “everyone in this building,” she told the audience she was going to get some perspective.”

“If I may be so honored, could I please get every female nominated tonight to stand with me? The actors — Meryl, if you do it, everyone else will!” So what did Meryl Streep do? Got on her feet, of course. “The filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers…” Frances said. One by one, some of the most powerful women in the industry rose from their seats. Saorise Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Sally Hawkins, and Octavia Spencer all stood and cheered. Throughout the massive auditorium, you could see women standing up, as well. Frances was crying and laughing the whole time. It was genuinely breathtaking.

“Look around everybody, look around ladies and gentleman,” Frances said. “We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple of days or you can come to ours – whichever suits you best.”

Frances ended her time onstage by saying, “Two words: Inclusion Rider.” What does that mean? It’s an entertainment industry term, a clause in an actor’s contract that requires the cast and crew be diverse. If not, then the actor refuses to work on the project. Frances is warning Hollywood that things are going to change, and reminding her colleagues what they should be doing to help. As Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel put it when she left the stage, “I hope Frances McDormand wins an Emmy for the speech she gave at the Oscars.”