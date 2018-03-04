Farrah Abraham Stuns In Sexy Red Gown At Oscars Party After Skipping ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: See Pic

Farrah Abraham may be skipping the ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion, but she’s showing that she’s still on Hollywood’s radar by rocking a sexy tight red gown at Elton John’s Oscars bash.

Now that she’s done being part of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham, 26, is making LA her home and took the opportunity to hit up Elton John‘s 2018 Oscars Party. The fired MTV star rubbed shoulders with some of Tinseltown’s biggest names and looked every inch the reality royalty that she is in a figure hugging red sequined gown. The frock hugged her curves perfectly as Farrah confidently posed for the cameras on her way inside to watch the ceremony. Farrah looked super sexy going as well as coming, as the dress featured a deep plunging backside that showed off lots of skin.

The mother-of-one seemed to want to color coordinate her gown with her fire engine red long locks, which she wore in sexy waves. She added a metallic clutch an went with a fairly simple color palette for her makeup as to not distract from her gown. Farrah recently revealed that she won’t be part of the Teen Mom OG reunion special after getting fired from the show during its current season of filming. “MTV is not allowing me to attend the reunion, and my dad won’t attend if I don’t go,” Farrah told Us Weekly in a recent interview. “I wish them all the best with the show. I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star,” she added after getting replaced by Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee.

Farrah had a particular glow about her and that’s because she has a new man! She put on a PDA display with Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay on Feb. 28 and she’s already smitten. “Aden is amazing,” she gushed Us Weekly, who obtained photos of the new couple. “I’m a lucky woman and feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.” Farrah beamed over her new man when she said, “We’re a great team and power couple. I met him in Beverly Hills and literally had a feeling as soon as I saw him…this is my man!”