Emma Stone Stuns In A Low-Cut Outfit Tied Up In A Huge Bow At Oscars Red Carpet

Fashion at its finest! Emma Stone arrived on the red carpet for the 2018 Oscars wearing a plunging jacket! Check out her sexy outfit here!

Emma Stone, 29, showed up to the 2018 Oscars‘ red carpet in a red suit jacket, which had a huge plunge, and went completely braless underneath. Wearing a silky suit for the award show in which she took home a Best Actress award last year, Emma accessorized her get-up with a ring and glamorous earrings. In addition, Emma’s jacket was all tied up in an enormous pink bow, proving that her outfit was truly a gift to the red carpet. After strutting her stuff down the red carpet, Emma will be a presenter for the second year in a row, so be sure to not miss a second of the ceremony to see which award she introduces. Along with her red jacket, she wore dark blue suit pants that matched perfectly with her elaborate color scheme. As with every awards show she attends, her outfit was a real highlight. While there were many fabulous fashion moments on the night’s red carpet, Emma’s outfit was truly a standout! While you check out the rest of the night’s red carpet arrivals, take a look at her glamorous look below!

We reported earlier how Emma wore a one-shoulder, black lace dress by Louis Vuitton at the 2018 Golden Globes, alongside her date for the evening tennis icon Billie Jean King, whom Emma walked down with.

Previously, there was a report that Emma was actually looking for a house in London. A source told Life&Style that the Battle of the Sexes actress was searching for a home in the Hampstead Heath neighborhood of the city, which is right by where her ex Andrew Garfield, 34, lives!

Click here to see pics of Emma Stone’s best red carpet looks of all-time!