Lea Michele, Miley Cyrus & More Stars Hit The Red Carpet At Elton John’s Oscar Party

It is THE biggest Academy Awards bash EVER. Elton John’s AIDS Foundation held its annual Oscar viewing party, and some of the biggest stars — like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth — in Hollywood were there!

For more than 25 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has hosted its annual Academy Awards viewing party to raise funds and throw a huge bash. For those who aren’t attending the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the EJAF party is the place to be, where they can watch every second along with Elton John, 70. Early guests to the party included Eric McCormack, 54, and Michelle Turner, 43, but as the night rolled on, more stars showed up to party. Miley Cyrus, 25, and her beau, Liam Hemsworth, 28, walked the red carpet as the cutest couple ever. Heidi Klum, 44, Jane Seymour, 67, Seth Green, 44, and more arrived because no one would want to miss a single second of this party.

The 2018 edition of the EJAF party featured a “scrumptious” dinner from “the Roca Brothers of the Michelin three-star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain,” according to a press release. The night also featured a live auction to benefit the foundation, plus DJ Johnny Dynell promised to spin the tunes to ensure there was “dancing until dawn.”

In addition to that, Greta Van Fleet will be this year’s featured performer. “It was about 10AM,” the band’s guitarist Jake Kiszka told Loudwire, “and management calls and says, ‘Hey boys, you have a call coming from England in a little while.’ So we pick up the phone [and he says] ‘Hey boys, it’s Elton.’ It was actually Elton John on the phone! He asked us if we wanted to play at his Oscar [party.]”

Greta Van Fleet will not just perform for Elton. They’ll join him on stage. “He specified what he wants to do: ‘We can do some of your songs, and some of my songs.’ So we’re gonna do a couple of both. We’re gonna do an hour set, and then he’ll come out and we’ll do a couple of songs with him.”

There were plenty of stars on this year’s board, as the co-chairs included Boy George, Jim Carrey, Ciara, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Cara Delevingne, Zooey Deschanel, Jay Duplass, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Allison Janney, Heidi Klum, Diana Krall and Elvis Costello, Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Osbourne, Katy Perry, Tyler Perry, Busy Philipps, Sarah Silverman, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, and so many more. If half of the event’s co-chairs showed up to this party, it would be the most star-studded bash of the year!