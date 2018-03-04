Elton John Gushes Over Recording Music For ‘Lion King’ With Beyonce: ‘The Gift That Keeps Giving’

Elton John is working on a new song for ‘The Lion King’ reboot with Beyonce, and during Oscars night, he gave us an exclusive update on their progress!

Elton John, 70, and Beyoncé, 36, are working on a new original song for Jon Favreau's Lion King remake, and when we caught up exclusively with the musical icon at his Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF)'s 26th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, he told us that the process is going swimmingly!

“It will be very exciting when it comes out,” John said of the movie, which is due in 2019. “We are writing a new song for it and it is the gift that keeps on giving. The original animated movie, then the musical, and now the Jon Favreau motion picture…it’s going to be absolutely incredible.” ICYMI, Beyonce will be playing Nala in the upcoming Disney remake. Can’t wait!

John composed “Circle of Life” for the original 1994 film and took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year. As for whether the “Your Song” legend thinks he’ll nab another Oscar for the yet-unfinished Beyonce song? “I have no idea,” he laughed. We have faith!

