Eddie Vedder Sweetly Sings Tom Petty’s ‘Room At The Top’ During Oscars In Memoriam

Moving. Eddie Vedder sweetly sang Tom Petty’s ‘Room At The Top,’ during the In Memoriam moment of the 2018 Oscars honoring Jerry Lewis and more.

Eddie Vedder stood alone, dressed in black, strumming a black guitar, as he sweetly sang the late Tom Petty‘s haunting, ‘Room At The Top,’ during the 2018 Oscars In Memoriam. Tom passed away in 2017 as did distinguished great actors like, Jerry Lewis, Roger Moore, Martin Landau, Harry Dean Stanton and more, who were also memorialized during the In Memoriam section of the Oscars. Eddie was introduced at the Oscars by Jennifer Garner, live from Hollywood, California on March 4th, 2018. The Academy Awards were hosted by the hilarious Jimmy Kimmel and Eddie’s moment came during a night where the best in film are celebrated and those who have passed are always remembered.

Jerry Lewis, who we lost on August 20th, 2017, was one of the most iconic of the actors, and the last, honored during the In Memoriam as Eddie sang. While Jerry will always be remembered for his role in the 1963 film The Nutty Professor, his only Oscar win came in 2009 when he won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Late directors and Hollywood producers are also commemorated during the too brief moment of the biggest award show of the season. Directors Anthony Harvey and Tobe Hooper are a pair from the handful of film bosses who died last year and who were included in the In Memoriam. Then John Heyman and Joel Freeman are some of the producers included in the touching moment of the award show.

The In Memoriam was a special moment during a show full of spectacular segments. Jimmy’s opening monologue was hilarious and then there were the awards. From the Sam Rockwell winning Best Supporting Actor and for his role as Officer Dixon in the Best Film nominee, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, to Gary Oldman winning for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, the night was full of big moments. Thanks to the awards and the well done In Memoriam segment, the 2018 Oscars will go down as another perfectly executed celebration of the best in film and movies.