Donald Trump Hints At Marriage Troubles During Gridiron Dinner Speech: Is Melania ‘Next To Leave’?

While joking about his administration at the Gridiron Club Dinner, Donald Trump brought his marriage into question when he took a jab at Melania.

Ever since accusations of a 2006 affair with porn star Stormy Daniels hit the news, Melania Trump, 47, has seemingly shaded her husband through actions like canceling trips, storming ahead of him off tarmacs, and so on. But at the Gridiron Club Dinner on March 3, Donald Trump, 71, turned his marriage troubles into the butt of a joke. “So many people have been leaving the White House,” Trump said to the room of journalists and politicians. “It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ’cause you want new thoughts. So I like turnover. I like chaos. It is really good. Now, the question everybody keeps asking: Who’s going to be the next to leave, Steve Miller or Melania?”

The President continued to poke fun at his wife, himself, and members of his administration at the white-tie event, which typically features jokes about both politics and the media. After joking that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon leaked information to CNN, he turned on Mike Pence‘s interest in the media. “He’s showing a particularly keen interest in the news these days. He is asking, ‘Has he been impeached yet?’ I don’t like that,” Trump said of the Vice President. “Mike, you can’t be impeached when there’s no crime. I thought that was going to get a much better laugh.” He then added that the First Lady pre-approved of the joke. “Melania said use it, it’s good,” he noted about the gag. So maybe things between them aren’t as bad as they seem… or maybe Melania set him up for failure. Your call!

Trump can laugh about his relationship all he wants, but things really aren’t looking too great for him and his wife. Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making The Most Of First Impressions, Body Language & Charisma, previously analyzed the couple’s body language in recent pictures for HollywoodLife.com. “It doesn’t come across that they are even a couple, that they are together, or that they have the same emotional state,” she admitted. She added that Donald and Melania don’t show “any kind of connection to each other or comfort for one another” in any of the photos that she looked at.