Oscars 2018: Nazanin Mandi & Miguel, Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos & More Of The Hottest Couples

Nazanin Mandi & Miguel, Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos and more of Hollywood’s most stunning couples stepped out on the 2018 Oscars red carpet and took our breath away. See pics of the lovebirds here!

The 2018 Oscars are here and that means some of the best couples have come out to look gorgeous on the red carpet! Many of them looked the hottest they’ve ever looked for Hollywood’s big night and we couldn’t get enough of it! Nazanin Mandi & Miguel turned heads from being an incredibly sexy couple in black ensembles. Nazanin showed off her figure in a gown with a high slit and Miguel chose a suit with a bow tie and a black coat draped over his shoulders. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stood out in the crowd when the blonde beauty showed up wearing a black silk gown with a huge flare and colorful accents in the back. Her handsome hubby stayed by her side in a dark blue suit. Danny Glover and Eliane Cavalleiro also matched in black and looked gorgeous with her wearing a stunning sleeveless floor-length gown with a colorful top floral pattern and him donning a classic tuxedo. SEE ALL THE PHOTOS OF THE HOTTEST COUPLES AT THE 2018 OSCARS HERE!

Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne followed suit with black wardrobes and looked happier than ever in them. Andy’s black and white tuxedo reflected how handsome he is while Lorraine’s long-sleeved lacy black gown gave her a gorgeous glow. Patrick Stewart wore a flattering black and white tuxedo and his date Sunny Ozell chose a fashionable patterned dark red gown. Olympic figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu were freshly stunning together while standing among all the Hollywood stars. Adam looked amazingly stylish in his black and white Moschino suit and Mirai looked incredible in her light blue lace gown.

Carlos Saldanha and Isabella Scarpa Saldanha went with brightly colored choices for their red carpet appearance. Carlos chose a tux with a white blazer instead of the classic black and Isabella chose a pretty pink gown. Sam Rockwell had his own unique look while wearing his tux and date Leslie Bibb‘s sexy black sheer gown was a sight to remember.

Many celebrity couples consider attending the Academy Awards as a special date night and we can totally understand that thinking with how glamorous everything is! Whether they’re posing for cameras or sitting together and enjoying the ceremony, we love seeing the smiles and the adorable PDA whenever we can. It’s also always amazing when we see the heartfelt reaction of a winner’s significant other after they were thanked and given a profession of love from the stage. We can’t wait to see which memorable couple moments this year’s night will bring!