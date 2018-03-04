‘House Of Cards’: Claire Underwood Takes The Oval Office In Kevin Spacey-less Teaser

Hail to the chief! The first teaser for ‘House of Cards’ new season appears to confirm that Claire Underwood will become President.



Robin Wright, 51, just got a major promotion on House of Cards. Netflix surprised everyone by dropping the first teaser for it’s sixth and final season during the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4 and it comes with a major spoiler. Claire Underwood, the wife of Frank Underwood (aka Kevin Spacey‘s character), is sitting behind the president’s desk inside the Oval Office. Her first words? “We’re just getting started.”

The teaser seems to confirm the rumors that Robin’s Claire would be taking over the role of POTUS since her co-star, Kevin, was ultimately fired from the series. News that Kevin had been let go from the Netflix show was confirmed in November 2017, as previously reported by HollywoodLife. Their decision to let Kevin go came after eight House of Cards employees accused the lead actor of sexual misconduct. Thankfully the show seems to have found a way to move on without their lead by allowing Robin to take over the role.

House of Cards will return in fall 2018, according to the teaser. Michael Kelly, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Cody Fern, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver will all be returning for the final season!