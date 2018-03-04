Chrissy Teigen Reveals First Look At ‘Bebe Boy’ With Sweet Ultrasound Pic

Aw! Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Mar. 3 to show off an adorable glimpse of her baby boy in a sweet sonogram photo. See it here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, showed off her adorable upcoming bundle of joy on Mar. 3 in an ultrasound photo on Twitter and we can’t get enough! The baby boy’s nose and mouth could be seen in the detailed pic and he’s definitely growing! “hello I’m a bebe boy kinda,” Chrissy’s amusing caption for the photo read. The soon-to-be mother-of-two has been proudly showing off her cute baby bump since announcing her second pregnancy and like with many life subjects, she’s been open about the ups and downs of expecting. From body changes to cravings, this Mama is all about sharing her experiences and it’s one of the many reasons we love her!

Chrissy revealed that she was five months along in her pregnancy on a Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon appearance back in Jan. which would mean the gorgeous star is about six months along now and she’s never looked better! She seems to really enjoy being pregnant but she’s also opened up about experiencing postpartum depression after having her daughter, Luna, 1, and fears it could happen again after having her son but she’s making sure to take care of herself as much as possible.

Despite her concerns, her husband and father of her children, John Legend, 39, has always been supportive of his gorgeous wife and the two often showcase their sweet love for each other on social media. Whether Chrissy is posing for a sexy photo after surprising her hubby with a cake or they’re being affectionate on a red carpet, their love is one to appreciate! We can’t wait to see the adoring couple with their new son and from the looks of the ultrasound, he’s already looking pretty irresistible!