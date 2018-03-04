Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Wedding: See First Pics Of Her Stunning Wedding Gown

Chanel Iman tied the knot with New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard on March 3, and we’ve finally got a glimpse at the model’s gorgeous gown! See it here!

Congrats to the happy couple! Chanel Iman, 27, and Sterling Shepard, 25, said “I do” on March 3, and thanks to Snapchat, we’ve finally got a glimpse at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s beautiful wedding dress. Chanel walked down the aisle in a sleeveless ivory lace A-line gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking! See her gorgeous look in the photos shared from the reception at the ritzy Beverly Hills Hotel below!

The nuptials reportedly took place in front of family and friends including fellow model, Jourdan Dunn and other famous pals like Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, and Terrence J. Of course, some of Sterling’s teammates were there to support him too! In fact, NY Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. was a groomsman! Sounds like a great time!

The couple dated for over a year before Sterling got down on one knee, but their engagement was on the short side. The proposal happened last December, so they only had three months between then and the wedding, but hey, when you know, you know! Chanel gushed about her now-husband back when they announced she’d said yes. “A night full of tears or happiness,” she said in an Instagram caption. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with @Sterl_Shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.” Aww!

In January, we caught up with the couple at Macy’s Herald Square in NYC, and the football player opened up about popping the question. “My mom helped me out a little bit, she couldn’t wait for me to do it, and she couldn’t wait to be a part of it,” he told HollywoodLife.com, during a promotion for the NFL’s New Era Cold Weather Collection. He also revealed details about the New Jersey venue where he decided to ask her to marry him. “There’s a beautiful sky view along the water, where our place is,” he said. “I had a company help me set it up with some candles; I had a photographer and everything.” SO romantic! Congrats again, guys!