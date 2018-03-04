Chanel Iman Marries Sterling Shepard At Beverly Hills Hotel — Details On Their Nuptials

It’s official! Stunner Chanel Iman just tied the knot with her BF Sterling Shepard! Details!

Model Chanel Iman, 27, and her boyfriend, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, 25, got married on March 3, according to E! News! The ceremony reportedly took place at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel in front of friends and family. And though it was a fairly small affair, celebs like model Jourdan Dunn were in attendance. We’re hearing fellow NY Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. was a groomsman! This definitely sounds like a good night! Head here to see loads more images of Chanel strutting her stuff.

Chanel and her fella Sterling definitely took the fast track when it comes to walking down the aisle! Although they dated for over a year, they only got engaged in December! But hey, when you know, you know! “A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs,” she captioned an absolutely adorable video of Sterling getting down on one knee with a stunning view of New York City behind them. Wow!

However, we had a hunch that they’d be moving fast! In January, HL learned that they were already making plans for their big day! “My mom helped me out a little bit, she couldn’t wait for me to do it, and she couldn’t wait to be a part of it,” Shepard told HollywoodLife.com while at Macy’s Herald Square in NYC. The pair were on hand to promote the NFL’s New Era Cold Weather Collection. He also revealed that the place where he popped the question is actually a venue room nearby where he and Chanel share their first home together in New Jersey. “There’s a beautiful sky view along the water, where our place is,” he said. “I had a company help me set it up with some candles; I had a photographer and everything.” He definitely pulled out all the stops!