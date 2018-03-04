This is SO scary! Cameron Dallas was knocked unconscious and sustained multiple injuries while party-hopping in Los Angeles. The gory pics of his gashes are INSANE.

Cameron Dallas sustained some serious injuries after some “play-fighting” went so, so wrong at a Los Angeles party on March 2, according to The Blast. The website obtained photos of the internet personality with a HUGE gash on his lower lip and multiple cuts and bruises along the left side of his face. Be warned, the graphic pics are NOT for the faint of heart. SEE THE PHOTOS OF CAMERON HERE.

So how’d it happen? Well, the actor was party-hopping when him and a friend were play-fighting, sources close to Cameron told the website. The tussle escalated quickly, and the star was “hip-tossed and landed on his face.” OUCH. But the inflicted pain wasn’t intentional. The two dudes “were wrestling and it wasn’t malicious at all,” the site reported. Unfortunately, though, when Cameron hit the floor he was knocked unconscious! The force of the impact was so extreme that he was “out cold” for about five minutes. OMG!

Thankfully he regained consciousness and seemed fine, despite the gory cuts across his cheek and lips. He left the scene shortly after the accident. His face got was bloodied as a “result of Cameron biting through his own lip when hitting the ground, and the other mark is a rug burn from the floor.” OK… gross. But it looks like he healed pretty well! The next day he posted a photo of him playing with puppies, and not only does his face look fine, but also he’s got the cutest companions to nurse him back to health!