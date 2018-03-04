Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman & More ‘Black Panther’ Stars Slay On The Oscars Red Carpet

Wakanda Forever! The stars of ‘Black Panther’ — from Chadwick Boseman to Lupita Nyong’o to even Andy Serkis — showed up and showed out on the red carpet of the Oscars.

With Black Panther still breaking all sorts of box office records, the movie many have called Marvel’s best wasn’t up for any statuettes at the 90th Academy Awards. Yet, with Chadwick Boseman, 40, Lupita Nyong’o, 34, Michael B. Jordan, 31, Danai Gurira, 40, Daniel Kaluuya, 29, and Letitia Wright, 24, being the biggest stars on the planets, the Oscars wouldn’t be complete without them. Even Andy Serkis, 53, who was there to support War For The Planet Of The Apes getting nominated for best visual effects, was there to look fine while on the red carpet.

Chadwick ruled the runway like a king, walking down the red carpet with a jacket that had some amazing metallic embroidery on the shoulders (vibranium, perhaps?) Actually, he was David Yurman’s Streamline Heirloom Cuff with Black Diamonds, Graphic Cable Band Ring with Black Diamonds, and the Pave Three-Sided Ring with Black Diamonds. Nice. While Chadwick looked like a king, it was really Lupita who ruled the red carpet ahead of the Academy Awards. Wearing a gown that appeared as if it was spun out of gold and embedded with metal (more vibranium, perhaps?) Lupita looked priceless and flawless. Amazing! Someone give her an award right now.

While Black Panther wasn’t nominated this year, one of its team is up for an Oscar. Rachel Morrison, 39, Black Panther’s cinematographer, made history for her work on Mudbound. She’s the first ever woman nominated for an Academy Award in cinematography. “I can’t believe I am the first,” she told NPR. “It’s really kind of crazy!” The cinematographer’s job, according to Rachel, is “basically translating the director’s vision into imagery.” So, those eye-popping visuals of director Ryan Coogler’s movie are thanks to a badass woman.

Now, while Black Panther won’t take home any Oscars at this year’s ceremony, the film certainly is already a winner. By March 2, the movie had grossed more than $428 million at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Toss in the $326.3 million it made in the foreign markets, and that means in less than two weeks, this movie made close to 2/3rds of a billion dollars. Black Panther has passed by Wonder Woman (which earned $412.6) and will become one of only 10 movies to cross $500 million domestically, according to Variety. You know what would go nice with that massive pile of green? A few nominations for Chadwick, Lupita and Michael (and throw in some for Danai and Letitia, too.)

After all, Lupita is already an Oscar winner, taking home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years A Slave. On top of that, Michael received critical praise for his roles in Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Creed. With people celebrating his turn at Killmonger, it wouldn’t be beyond reason to think he could score Best Supporting Actor. Heath Ledger won, posthumously, for his iconic performance of The Joker in The Dark Knight. Heroes may win the day, but it’s the villains who take home the awards.