Best Oscars Hair & Makeup — See The Top Beauty Looks At Academy Awards

The hair and makeup looks on the carpet were out of this world. See the most gorgeous beauty looks from the Oscars in our gallery — click for pics!

The 90th Academy Awards were held in California on Sunday, March 4, 2018, and stars really brought their fashion and beauty games! Allison Williams wore her hair in glam, old Hollywood waves, and her makeup was peachy and glowing. Margot Robbie is nominated for Best Actress for her role in I, Tonya and looked gorgeous thanks to Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend created Gal Gadot‘s beautiful updo. She always looks amazing! Unilever Hair Expert Ursula Stephen styled Zendaya, who looked cool and modern, per usual. Bobby Eliot styled Beanie Feldstein using Dove hair products. She rocked a sexy smokey eye. Octavia Spencer‘s look was also achieved with Dove products, available at the drugstore(!), by David Stanwell. Hairstylist Creighton Bowman used Dove Hair to style Big Little Lies star Laura Dern. One of our favorite stylists, Adir Abergel, used Virtue to style Saoirse Ronan and Jennifer Garner.

Madonna’s personal esthetician, Tarin Graham got her ready using Madge’s very own, new skincare line, MDNA SKIN. Tarin shared this tip to help you combat under eye puffiness based on what she does for M: “After we apply the MDNA SKIN Eye Masks, I use Cryo-Sticks over the masks to massage the product into the skin and get rid of all puffiness. TIP: If you don’t have Cryo-Sticks, you can stick an ordinary spoon in the freezer, then apply that onto the masks. Just don’t put the frozen spoon directly on your face, or you’ll get freezer burn!”

Allison Janney‘s fresh makeup was thanks to artist Collier Strong. Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Traacee Ellis Ross and Rosie Huntington Whiteley all wore Glossier’s brand new Lidstar, a product that Beyonce actually wore at the Grammys! Paris Jackson was glammed by makeup artist Jo Baker, who used Pat McGrath products. Amy Adams was stunning thanks to makeup artist Stephen Sollitto, who also reached for Pat McGrath cosmetics. Makeup artist Emily Cheng used Pat McGrath products on Yara Shahidi for her youthful and edgy look.

