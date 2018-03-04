Allison Janney Slays Oscars’ Red Carpet In Stunning Red Gown Complete With $4 Million Diamonds

Allison Janney rocked the 2018 Oscars in a gorgeous red dress with statement sleeves & diamonds for days! There’s no question she looked red hot!

One word: wow! Allison Janney, 58, looked breathtaking at the 2018 Academy Awards as she strutted the red carpet on March 4. Not only did the actress win the award for Best Supporting Actress, but she also made it onto many people’s best-dressed lists — including ours! Allison had on a stunning bright red Reem Acra gown, and she totally killed it. Click here to see the cutest celeb couples at the 2018 Oscars.

Allison was certainly a winner all around tonight, as her gown was a true show-stopper, and she looked downright fierce wearing it. The piece featured a plunging v-neck complete with flowing, floor-length sleeves. It was also form-fitting and had a small yet dramatic train. Allison completed her look with a matching Roger Vivier clutch and Jimmy Choo heels, but perhaps the most attention-grabbing part of her ensemble was her sparkly jewelry. In fact, the star’s diamonds cost over $4 million dollars!

The diamonds, all 128 carats of them, were by Forevermark, and they helped Allison look dazzling on her special night. She wore round diamond earrings, a diamond choker — that totaled over 55 carats — a gorgeous diamond bracelet, and an 18-carat ring. “Being at the Academy Awards in stunning Forevermark Diamonds makes me feel incredibly special,” Allison gushed. “I also feel good knowing that they help to support women’s health & education programs in their diamond producing communities.”

As for the dress, Allison’s stylist, Tara Swennen, told People magazine that what really drew her and the actress to the piece was the bright hue. “We loved the shape and the color! The bold sleeves are modern and eye catching and the classic red is timeless,” Tara said. “This silhouette could only be pulled off by a very tall and statuesque figure so we were immediately drawn to it for Allison.” We don’t think Allison and Tara could have picked anything more suiting!