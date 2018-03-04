Raiders Linebacker Aldon Smith Allegedly Involved In Domestic Violence Incident, Report Claims

Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was reportedly involved in some episode involving alleged domestic violence. Here’s the details.

NFL star Aldon Smith was allegedly involved in some type of domestic violence incident on Saturday, March 3, according to TMZ. Although details on what exactly happened are scarce, we do know it happened at a San Francisco residence and that Aldon reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Thankfully, the unnamed victim reportedly only sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Only last month, Aldon got engaged to girlfriend Shawna McKnight. He popped the question on Valentine's Day at Restaurant Gary Danko, one of the swankiest eateries in San Fran. Although they'd only been dating for 4 months, Aldon was apparently ready to get down on one knee! Shawna is a personal trainer, so we're betting they have plenty to talk about. The night was made all the more special by football legend Joe Montana being on hand to watch the special moment!

As touching as these details are, we should add that Aldon is currently suspended from the league due to a DUI. And TMZ is reporting that he’s struggling to pay the child support he owes his baby mama. He hasn’t actually played a game since 2015. In 2013, he was ordered to pay $9,007 per month. According to the outlet, he is behind by about $79,000. Yikes. “I have had no income since November 2015,” Smith says in court documents. “I have done my best to stay current, but without an income I have fallen behind.”